Smithtown historic church celebrates anniversary with open house July 16

In celebration of its 189th anniversary, Smithtown Landing Methodist Church, 397 Landing Ave., Smithtown, will hold an Open House on Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tour the historic church which is rarely open to the public, enjoy live music by Eastbound Freight, take a chance on a raffle basket and more. The event, which is hosted by the Landing Ladies Auxiliary, will be held rain or shine. For more information, email [email protected].