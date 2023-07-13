Letters to the Editor — July 13

Suffolk County Legislature neglecting wastewater infrastructure

The Suffolk County Legislature failed to take action on June 21 to protect our drinking water and ensure generations to come will have clean, clear water in which to swim. The Legislature recessed the Water Quality Restoration Act (IR 1573) that would have allowed county residents in November to decide whether to approve adding 1/8 of one cent to the sales tax.

The money would be restricted to replacing cesspools and septic systems, and building and expanding sewers. The lack of effective wastewater infrastructure in Suffolk County is also an obstacle to economic growth and holds down property values in many downtown business districts.

To dispose of our wastewater, we rely on limited sewers and on 209,000 septic systems in environmentally sensitive areas, including near our shores, that are not designed to remove nitrogen. The nitrogen seeps through the soil and pollutes our bays and drinking water. We must fix the sewage problem to reduce the nitrogen in the water.

Some legislators have said they voted to recess the proposal because they believed that too little money would go toward sewers. To address that concern, Deputy Suffolk County Executive Peter Scully said at the hearing that “the combination of funds from the 1/8 cent sales tax and another fund, the Assessment Stabilization Reserve Fund (ASRF), would provide $2.1 billion for sewer construction through 2060 so that the overall amount would be roughly divided in half between the sewers and septic systems.”

Furthermore, the county’s Subwatersheds Wastewater Plan, which has been vetted for 10 years, makes clear that it is too expensive to connect everyone to sewers, and that we must recharge water back into our aquifers to maintain our supply of drinking water. Sewage plants discharge wastewater into the ocean. Legislative opponents offered no scientific evidence that the plan was deficient.

Now, unless the Legislature changes its mind very soon, residents face the probability of more years passing with little action and the loss of state funding while our waters remain impure. It took hard-fought state-enabling legislation to give Suffolk voters a chance to decide. The process was “brutal” and took two years of intensive effort, according to testimony by Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

Pure water to drink and swim in — isn’t that what we all want? Pass the resolution and let the voters decide. It is the democratic way.

Stephanie Quarles, Director, Chair of Issues & Advocacy

Frances Cerra Whittelsey, Director

League of Women Voters of Huntington

Demolishing Maryhaven would be obscene

There appears to be a lot of interest in the Maryhaven Center of Hope property.

There is a desperate need for persons on the autism spectrum. Their families, in many cases, can no longer care for them in a safe and appropriate way. Maryhaven served individuals with developmental disabilities.

This facility is here — now.

It would appear obscene in our present environment of climate challenges to destroy this property.

Eileen Wrenn

Port Jefferson Station

Lithium battery storage facility not welcome near Comsewogue schools

To the Brookhaven Town Board,

I just received notice of a planned lithium battery storage facility, in Coram, east of New York State Route 112, southeast of Sterling Woods condominium community, also in close proximity to several other private homes which are in the Comsewogue School District. The notice I received was written on March 6 of this year but not mailed until June 30.

In addition to several homes there are, in close proximity to this requested lithium battery storage facility, two automobile repair facilities, a firearms facility and a gas station, all with extremely volatile and explosive items stored on their properties. How is adding a large volume of even more dangerous lithium batteries to this mix good for the residents of this area?

It is my understanding this type of storage has been blocked in Yaphank, home of the Brookhaven landfill. If it is too dangerous for the town dump, why would it be safe in the Comsewogue School District?

I urge you to reject this application as unsafe, irresponsible, and in opposition to those who are trying to prevent this misuse of our communities such as what happened at the Lawrence Aviation Industries Superfund site.

Francis G. Gibbons Sr.

Terryville

Old, stale and yet I vote

Congratulations, Mayor Lauren Sheprow. In addition, thank you former Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden for your service and contributions.

I look forward to transparency and change that I know Mayor Sheprow will work on and succeed. What really concerns me and motivated me to write this letter is the disgusting way some villagers treat each other.

When I read some villagers are labeled as “old and stale,” I wondered in what world is “ageism” acceptable? I guess ignorance has no boundaries. Many people bring wisdom and experience to the table. We should remember what President Ronald Reagan [R] said about ageism: “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

If that was not unusual, how about the suggestion anyone owning a four-bedroom colonial should move out and allow a young family to move in. If you are interested in the context of these comments and others, do a historical review of village-connected social media pages. Please respect each other. You are better than that.

While neither my husband nor I have ancestry that dates back to the Mayflower, we are 47-year residents and have worked hard to serve Port Jefferson. I served on the school board for six years and five as its president. Then went on to serve 11 years as a trustee on the LIPA Board doing my very best for Post Jefferson. We together kept booster clubs and sports programs alive during the Mount Sinai pullout and more. I love this village.

Suzette C. Smookler

Port Jefferson