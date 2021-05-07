Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts to reopen May 15

A Message from Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts:

Since COVID 19 forced us to close the doors of our historic town icon, the community of Smithtown has been shut out from attending events on Main Street for the first time in the 88-year history of this majestic building.

We are pleased to inform you that we will be reopening on May 15, 2021 at 8 PM for a night of Stand Up Comedy with four Smithtown favorites – Buddy Fitzpatrick, Melvin George II, Tommy Gooch and Andrew Kennedy – taking the stage 428 days since March 16, 2020. Our GRAND reopening will occur on Saturday, May 29, 2021 with “The Cast of Beatlemania”, our 20-year Labor Day staple, ushering in the summer of 2021 for Memorial Day Weekend. (ADDED SHOW FOR BEATLEMANIA: Friday May 28, 2021)

Both of these events have extremely limited availability as we open under capacity restrictions due to COVID 19.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our patrons and supporters who have endured the last year plus and held on to their tickets to the many events that had to be postponed over the last year. Your gracious act has allowed us to survive through these difficult times.

As conditions improve and capacity restrictions are lifted, we will begin to add to our schedule. We are doing our best to present to you all that was on our schedule when it became necessary to close. Please understand – there are many factors that must be taken into consideration when working towards providing you with these productions or concerts. Some of these are as simple as certain bands not yet comfortable in a live indoor environment, to performer and technician unions not yet allowing their members to work. It is our hope to have a full schedule of events running at the theatre by the end of the summer.

In person box office personnel will not be available until further notice. Tickets to these 2 events are available ON- LINE only at Smithtownpac.org . Existing ticket holders are asked to direct their inquiries via email to [email protected] . We will answer each inquiry as quickly as possible and if a phone call is necessary, we will coordinate with you to arrange a time that works for you. Please be patient as we have limited personnel at present to attend to your needs.

Again – thank you ever so much for your patience in these difficult times. We are working diligently to provide you, and the artists performing for you, a safe environment where indoor live entertainment can once again be enjoyed in Smithtown.