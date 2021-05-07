Lavender Cupcakery & Dessert Shoppe celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

On April 17, Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy, along with Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy Jr., joined with new business owner Sara Caiola to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Lavender Cupcakery & Dessert Shoppe. The bakery and gourmet cupcake shop are located at 160 Adams Avenue in Hauppauge.

“Entrepreneurship and bold undertakings are alive and well in the 12th Legislative District,” said Leg. Kennedy.

Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Mondays. For more information, call 631-236-5313 or visit www.lavendarcupcakery.com.