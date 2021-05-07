Screening of ‘Ronnie’s’ at Harborfront Park rescheduled to May 11

CONCERT AND A MOVIE

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series will present a screening of “Ronnies” at Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Tuesday, May 11 (rescheduled from May 10 due to the weather) at sundown.

Directed by Oliver Murray, RONNIE’S is a chronicle of the life of saxophonist Ronnie Scott, from poor, Jewish kid growing up in 1940s East End, London to the owner of the legendary night club, Ronnie’s. Glorious clips from performances by jazz greats spanning decades—Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughn, Ella Fitzgerald, Jimi Hendrix, Nina Simone, Van Morrison, Chet Baker, and more—bring to life this story of a charming, talented man who secretly wrestled with his own inner demons. RONNIE’S is a joyous, visually stunning film that seeps through your pores, melts into your bloodstream, and will propel you back to a bygone era that is nothing short of an exhilarating and nostalgic ride. Running time is 104 Minutes.

*Come at 7:15 for a special jazz concert featuring the Tom Manuel Quintet featuring musicians Tom Manuel on cornet, Ray Anderson on trombone, Steve Salerno on guitar, Darrell Smith on drums and Keenan Zach on bass.

This event is graciously co-sponsored by The Jazz Loft, Amanda Eckhart, Celebrate Your Home and Michael Ardolino Realty.

Tickets are $10 per person with advance registration required by visiting www.portjeffdocumentaryseries. com. Bring a chair or blanket. For more information, call 631-473-5220.