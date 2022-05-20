Silver alert issued for Port Jefferson Station couple

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Port Jefferson Station couple who suffer from dementia.

Richard and Leanora Sales were last seen leaving their residence, located at 2709 Aston Wood Way, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 20.

Richard and Leanora, who are 86 and 84 respectively, were traveling to an appointment in Northport. They were traveling in a 2016 blue Nissan Rogue with New York State license plate HFX 9556 and never arrived.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the Sales’ location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.