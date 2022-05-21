TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of May 19, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ A resident on Oxhead Road in Centereach reported that someone cut battery cables and removed a battery from his car on May 7.

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on May 9. A man allegedly stole three cases of beer valued at $53.

Commack

■ Marshall’s on Henry Street in Commack reported that two women allegedly stole 20 assorted children’s clothing worth approximately $250 on May 13.

Hauppauge

■ A resident on Cardinal Lane in Hauppauge reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle on May 9 and removed a wallet containing cash, credit cards and a drivers license. A Ring camera captured three unknown men around the car.

■ Copper piping worth approximately $2,000 was stolen from a construction site on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge on May 12.

Huntington Station.

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on May 9. A man allegedly stole a Westinghouse TV worth $270 and an air fryer worth $120.

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station called the police on May 11 to report a shoplifter. A woman went to pay at the self checkout register and allegedly paid for some clothing items but not for others. The stolen merchandise was valued at approximately $100.

■ Ulta Beauty on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station called the police on May 10 to report that an unknown person allegedly stole 17 fragrances valued at $1628.

Lake Grove

■ Barnes & Noble at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a shoplifter on May 13. A man allegedly place 7 CDs in a tote bag and walked out of the store without paying for them. The merchandise was valued at $90.

■ Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall called the police on May 14 to report a petit larceny. A man and a woman allegedly stole a Michael Kors backpack worth $498, a Michael Kors handbag worth $328 and a Rhea zip backpack valued at $155. They concealed the merchandise in a baby stroller and walked out without paying.

Melville

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a grand larceny on May 11. Four women entered the store and allegedly stole assorted Nike clothing worth $1260.

■ Mystique Boutique on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a petit larceny on May 13. Two women entered the store, grabbed five items of clothing and fled in a getaway car driven by a man. The merchandise was valued at approximately $300.

■ A woman called the police from Costco on Broadhollow Road in Melville on May 12 to report that someone stole her purse containing cash and credit cards from the passenger seat of her car while she was unloading groceries in the trunk.

Mount Sinai

■ A resident on Gotham Court in Mount Sinai reported that his car was stolen from the driveway on May 9. The unlocked vehicle, a 2021 BMW X7 M series, was worth $120,000. The owner stated that the key fob may have been inside a jacket pocket left in the vehicle.

■ A woman reported that her purse containing cash and credit cards was stolen from her unlocked vehicle while she was at Cedar Beach on Harbor Beach Road in Mount Sinai on May 10.

Port Jefferson

■ An employee at East End Shirt Company on Mill Creek Road in Port Jefferson Village called the police on May 9 to report that two people snatched two sweatshirts from a rack outside the store and headed toward Main Street. When confronted, they threw the sweatshirts at the employee and walked away.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A resident on Junard Blvd. in Port Jefferson Station reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle on May 8 and stole numerous tools including power drills valued at approximately $1,000.

■ A box truck parked on Echo Lane in Port Jefferson Station was broken into on May 13. 25 boxes of assorted Pepperidge Farm cookies valued at $900 were stolen.

Rocky Point

■ Kohl’s on Route 25A in Rocky Point reported a shoplifter on May 8. A man allegedly stole 7 pairs of Timberland boots valued at $1,125.

South Setauket

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a petit larceny on May 9. A man allegedly stole a Graco baby car seat worth $220.

Stony Brook

■ A shoplifter was reported at Lowe’s on Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook on May 11. A man allegedly loaded a cart with Romex copper wire valued at $1497 and walked out the garden center entrance without paying.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON