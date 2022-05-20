Brookhaven Councilwoman Bonner announces results of E-waste, paper shredding and drug take back event

On April 30, Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner held an E-Waste Collection, Paper Shredding and Drug Take Back event at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai. The event, which was Councilwoman Bonner’s first of the year, provided the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused electronic devices, have their old paper documents securely shredded, and to safely dispose of old prescription drugs. She was joined by Supervisor Ed Romaine and members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department were on-hand to accept the prescription drugs for disposal.

During the event, 475 cars stopped by to recycle 12,240 lbs. of paper, 9,560 lbs. of e-waste and 10 boxes of unwanted prescription drugs for proper disposal. All of the Town of Brookhaven’s 2022 recycling events are co-sponsored by DIME Community Bank. Pictured left to right are Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Suffolk County Correction Officer John Alvarez; Supervisor Ed Romaine and Deputy Sheriff Sara Suhovski.

Councilwoman Bonner said, “My first recycling event of the year was an overwhelming success thanks to all the residents who stopped by to drop off old papers, e-waste and prescription drugs. I thank the Town’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management and the Sheriff’s Department for helping to make this event a success.”

Councilwoman Bonner’s next recycling event will be held on October 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A in Mt. Sinai..For more information about upcoming recycling events in the Town of Brookhaven, visit the Town website.