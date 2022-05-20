Town of Brookhaven launches Habitat for Humanity donation program

On May 5, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine, Councilman Dan Panico and Councilman Kevin LaValle were on-hand at the Brookhaven Landfill’s Residential Drop Off to launch the Habitat for Humanity Donation Program. Habitat for Humanity of Long Island has partnered with the Town to collect new or slightly used furniture, appliances, kitchen cabinets and building materials from Brookhaven residents.

The items collected will be sold at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to help build affordable housing for low-mid income families on Long Island. The ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center whose proceeds contribute to the work of Habitat Long Island. Habitat partners with families to build strength and stability through safe and affordable housing. Items donated to ReStore are sold to the public to support Habitat’s vision – a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Pictured left to right at the Habitat for Humanity (HFH) Drop Off are HFH Director of Marketing, Maggie Luna; HFH Donations Coordinator, Veronica Golio-Astarita; HFH Donor Relations Manager, Courtney Collins; Town of Brookhaven Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management (RSMM) Commissioner Christine Fetten; CEO & Executive Director of HFH of Long Island, Lee Silberman; Supervisor Ed Romaine; Councilman Dan Panico; Councilman Kevin LaValle and RSMM Chief Deputy Commissioner, Daniel Johnson.

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, Inc. is an independently operated affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Since 1988, Habitat Suffolk has empowered hundreds of families to achieve their homeownership dreams through its affordable home ownership program, building 5-8 houses annually. Recognized as a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, Habitat Long Island works in partnership with thousands of Long Island volunteers and responsible, lower-income families of all races, religions, and creeds, to build and renovate homes for those in need.

Starting on May 5, residents can drop-off items at the Town of Brookhaven landfill to donate to Habitat Long Island at no charge. Donations must be dropped-off at the Habitat container on-site. Residents can request an e-receipt for tax-deductible donation by texting DONATE to 631-525-5447. The Brookhaven Town Landfill is located at 350 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven, NY 11719. Drop off hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Monday – Friday) and 7 a.m. to noon (Saturday).

Drop off items accepted Appliances (within 10 years old and in working condition); building materials (uncut and unused); doors and windows (within 5 years old); flooring/tile; furniture; kitchen cabinets; tools/hardware. For more information, please email [email protected].