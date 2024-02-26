Silver alert issued for missing Patchogue man with dementia

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert on Feb. 26 for a missing Patchogue man with dementia.

William Stewart, 72, left his residence, located at 286 North Ocean Ave., on February 23 at approximately 7 p.m. and was seen getting into a taxi. He was reported missing on February 26.

Stewart is white, approximately 6 feet one inch tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with Stewart’s location to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or 911.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.