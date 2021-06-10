Silly Hat Day at Goosehill Elementary a roaring success

Silly Hat Day at Goosehill Elementary a roaring success

by -
0 18
1 of 7
Photo from CSHCSD
Photo from CSHCSD
Photo from CSHCSD
Photo from CSHCSD
Photo from CSHCSD
Photo from CSHCSD
Photo from CSHCSD

May 27 was Silly Hat Day at Goosehill Primary School in Cold Spring Harbor…and these kids did not disappoint – WOW! What innovative ideas and imagination, hopefully there was not a contest to win “best in show,” because it would be impossible to decide on a winner? Great job Goosehill students — we should have a hat parade in your honor!

Photos from CSHCSD

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 26

0 19

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply