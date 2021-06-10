Home Arts & Entertainment Silly Hat Day at Goosehill Elementary a roaring success
May 27 was Silly Hat Day at Goosehill Primary School in Cold Spring Harbor…and these kids did not disappoint – WOW! What innovative ideas and imagination, hopefully there was not a contest to win “best in show,” because it would be impossible to decide on a winner? Great job Goosehill students — we should have a hat parade in your honor!
Photos from CSHCSD