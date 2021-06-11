Art exhibit by Lynn Kinsella heads to Apple Bank in Smithtown

1 of 5

Smithtown Township Arts Council is pleased to announce that the works of Brookhaven artist Lynn Kinsella will be on view June 14 to August 12, 2021 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lynn Kinsella attended Phoenix School of Design in Manhattan, and went on to work in book publishing specializing in layout and illustration. After retirement, she decided to expand her creativity by taking watercolor classes. Lynn’s watercolor paintings have been exhibited in galleries across Long Island and her work has been selected for exhibition in juried exhibits across Long Island.

“I paint primarily in watercolor with a focus on nature. I enjoy painting scenes reflective of the local environment here on Long Island,” she said.

STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!

Smithtown Township Arts Council is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization.