Meet Reboli Center’s June Artisan of the Month: Nelson Medina

The Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook is beaming with excitement to announce its June Artisan of the Month … Nelson Medina! Medina, who hails from the Bronx, is well known in the automobile industry nationwide for his meticulous hand crafted, pinstriping work and is now becoming more recognized for his incredibly detailed and expressive oil and acrylic paintings on canvas.

According to Medina, “I grew up in one of the most eventful cities in the world when the automobile industry was exploding with beautiful and powerful vehicles … a very cool period to have experienced. It was the summer of 1964 and I was 11 years old. I witnessed a gentleman pinstriping while on a night out with my parents … we stopped for maybe 15 minutes at the most … it was so impressive … the rest is history.”

Medina explained to the Reboli Center’s staff that, “All my talent comes from my Dad who was a true master sculptor in the field of wax for the jewelry trade. I always knew that I held a penchant for creativity and through time, dedication and determination, I’ve come to understand how to unite my body with my soul so they may perform as one doing what I love … this art form has allowed me the ability to express myself in many arenas… creating with color, balance and flavor.”

He also shared with us about a car accident that he experienced a few years ago. It was after this accident that he learned to develop an intense and inspiring love for his work on canvas. Painting quickly became Medina’s mistress.



Thankfully, over time, he has developed a harmonious dance between designing, painting and pinstriping. Needless to say the Reboli Center is so very honored to have Nelson’s work featured in its gallery and also to have his help in the planning and execution of their current exhibition, Shifting Gears, and its related events. Medina’s work will be on display at the Reboli Center until July 18. You can also meet the artist by attending one of the Center”s Sunday Car Shows.

The Reboli Center, 64 Main Street Stony Brook is free, and open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the Artisan of the Month, please call the Center at 631-751-7707.