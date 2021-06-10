Shelter Pet of the Week: Nubbins

MEET NUBBINS!

Nubbins is a three to four year-old female Domestic Shorthair Mix who spent part of her early life as a shop cat. One day, she showed up to the shop missing part of her tail as a result of some unknown trauma. Fortunately, the vets at the Smithtown Animal Shelter managed to amputate the damaged part of her tail, and now she’s healthy and ready to find a furrever home!

Nubbins is a sweet and affectionate little lady who can always put a smile on your face. She is the ultimate flirt and loves getting attention! She will roll around on her back and chirp to let you know she needs some TLC. Nubbins has experience living with other cats, and would do well in a home with children young or old.

She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Nubbins, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.