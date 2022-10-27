Showcase Cinemas to give ‘Yellowstone’ fans a sneak peek of the Season 5 premiere on the big screen

Dutton fans rejoice! Showcase Cinemas is bringing “Yellowstone” to the big screen on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Be one of the first to see the Season 5 premiere, two weeks before TV’s #1 show returns to Paramount Network on Nov. 13 followed by a preview of the new show “Tulsa King” at select Showcase Cinemas locations, coming Nov. 13 to Paramount+, with tickets on sale now.

Locally, the “Yellowstone” premiere will be screened at Island 16 Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Avenue in Holtsville. Tickets for this special event are on sale now for only $15 and may be purchased online or through the Showcase Cinemas mobile app.

Tickets to the “Yellowstone” premiere include a free “Yellowstone” collectible item (while supplies last). Fans can also enjoy a “Dutton Ranch” featured cocktail during the event, made with Jameson and Ginger at participating Showcase Cinemas locations.

“We know fans of the hit show ‘Yellowstone’ have been eagerly awaiting its return to television, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to offer our guests at Showcase Cinemas the opportunity to see the season premiere on the big screen two weeks before it returns to Paramount Network on November 13,” said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “And to be able to screen the series premiere of ‘Tulsa King’ – marking Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into television – is incredibly exciting and something special our patrons will love.”

YELLOWSTONE RETURNS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH ON PARAMOUNT NETWORK

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein and Rob Kirkland with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

TULSA KING PREMIERES SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH ON PARAMOUNT+

From Creator and Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan alongside Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter, who also serves as showrunner and writer, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

Tickets are on sale now for just $15 via the Showcase Cinemas website and mobile app.