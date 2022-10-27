Gurwin hosts grand opening celebration for Fountaingate Gardens

Gurwin Healthcare System recently held a celebration to commemorate the newly completed Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living complex, now fully open on their Commack campus.

The $115 million. 129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique concept in senior living, the newest such community on Long Island, and the final piece in Gurwin’s full continuum of care for seniors. Fountaingate Gardens opened for limited occupancy in May with the completion of The Terraces residential building and the 20,000+ square-foot Clubhouse. The Parkview, the largest residential building on the complex, was the last to receive a certificate of occupancy, representing full completion of the project.

With more than 200 guests in attendance, Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System offered a champagne toast, celebrating the milestone for the organization.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with our community members, staff, board members and those who have worked tirelessly to bring Fountaingate Gardens to life,” said Almer. “We have worked so hard to complete this long-envisioned Life Plan Community for Gurwin and we are honored to be offering Long Islanders a way to truly age in place with peace of mind.”

Throughout the celebration, which took place within the state-of-the-art Clubhouse, guests toured the facility by following a “wellness path” through a variety of rooms demonstrating the community’s Blue Zone-inspired lifestyle. The Blue Zones — areas throughout the world where people live the longest — encourage a lifestyle aimed at improving health and longevity through specific habits. Each room also featured giveaways, various Blue Zone-inspired menu items prepared by the talented in-house culinary team, and activities including a performance by the Aqualillies, synchronized swimming entertainment, in the Clubhouse’s heated saltwater pool.

“It is amazing to celebrate this official opening,” said Ryan Grady, Executive Director of Fountaingate Gardens. “It’s wonderful to see members proud of and excited to show off their new home, thrilled to start this new and exciting chapter of their lives. We are pleased to be able to offer this unique retirement lifestyle to help Long Islanders live the best of their lives!”

Pictured in photo in stofrom left, Ryan Grady, Executive Director of Fountaingate Gardens; Jennifer Kennedy, Vice President of System Integration at Gurwin Healthcare System; Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System; Bert Brodsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Gurwin Healthcare System; and Cary Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fountaingate Gardens.

Visit www.FountaingateLI.org or call 631-715-2693 for more information.