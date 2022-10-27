Three Village Historical Society’s Spirits Tour a spooky success

1 of 30

Perfect weather and a gorgeous sunset kicked off the Three Village Historical Society’s 28th annual Spirits Tour, Spies of the American Revolution: Known and Unknown, on Oct. 22.

Volunteer guides introduced almost 300 guests to the ghosts of 16 spies (Benjamin Tallmadge; Benjamin Floyd; Thomas Strong; Keturah Strong; Jonas Hawkins; Ruth Hawkins; Jesse Smith Woodhull; Major John Andre; Nathan Hale; Catherine Roe; Austin Roe; George Washington; Abraham Cooper Woodhull; Caleb Brewster; and Amos and Mary Underhill) waiting for their arrival at the Caroline Church and Setauket Presbyterian Church graveyards during the sold-out event.

Along the way, visitors had the opportunity to walk in on conversations from whale boat captains, soldiers, tavern owners and children who were involved in the Culper Spy Ring.

“Participants learned about the struggles of everyday people who risked their lives for what they believed in … and that these brave Three Village residents were just like all of us, with a burden to carry to help our young nation turn the tide of the Revolutionary War,” said TVHS Director Mari Irizarry, who was pleased with the successful turnout with special thanks to Luigi’s Pizzeria, Ann Marie’s Farmstand, Druthers Coffee, Dunkin Donuts of Stony Brook, Stop & Shop of Setauket, Setauket Presbyterian Church, Caroline Church, Daughters of the American Revolution – Anna Smith Strong Chapter and the Long Island Youth Development, Inc. Music Club “and of course all of the countless volunteers.”

Representing the 16 spirits, from left, Art Billadello, Stephanie Carsten, Owen Murphy, Iris Rosenhagen, Mort Rosen, Donna Smith, Ryan Worrell, Chris De Francis, Steve Healy, Bianca Dresch, Stephanie Sakson, George Overin, Rob Pelligrino, Tom Cominskey, Theresa Travers and George Fear.

Next up, the TVHS will host their 43rd annual Candlelight House Tour on Dec. 2 and 3. Check their website, www.tvhs.org, for updates.

All photos by Raina Angelier