Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society

1 of 2

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.

The event will be held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Be ready for photo ops with friends and family, as this will be an unforgettable experience! Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. For tickets, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. For more information, call 631-265-6768.