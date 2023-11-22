Shoreham Wading River Wildcats fall in county football final

Shoreham Wading River Wildcats fall in county football final

Liam Kershis tries to escape the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham Wading River’s Menelaos Almiroudis, No. 52, and Liam Taylor are in on the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Travis Finnegan punts the ball away. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat fans cheer on their team. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Kieran Clifford bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham Wading River’s Menelaos Almiroudis is in on the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham Wading River’s Wesley Hodun in on the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Kieran Clifford looks downfield for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Kieran Clifford throws over the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River’s journey to the Division IV county championship final began with the Wildcats winning their last three games of the regular season to enter postseason play with a 6-2 record.

The Wildcats picked off Center Moriches in the opening round of the playoffs, earning the No. 3 seed to advance to the semifinals with a road game against Babylon. Trailing most of the way, SWR rallied in the final minutes to win 36-35 in a nailbiter and punched their ticket to the championship round on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Stony Brook University to face top-seeded Bayport-Blue Point.

After a three-and-out opening possession, Bayport took over, scampering 23 yards for the score on their first possession of the game for the early lead. The Phantoms scored on their next possession and again late in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead.

Bayport never looked back, blowing the game wide open for the 49-14 victory.

SWR senior Liam Kershis took the goose egg off the board with a 27-yard catch from Kieran Clifford and a second TD catch to conclude the Wildcats 2023 campaign.

— Photos by Bill Landon

