Shoreham Wading River Wildcats fall in county football final

Shoreham-Wading River’s journey to the Division IV county championship final began with the Wildcats winning their last three games of the regular season to enter postseason play with a 6-2 record.

The Wildcats picked off Center Moriches in the opening round of the playoffs, earning the No. 3 seed to advance to the semifinals with a road game against Babylon. Trailing most of the way, SWR rallied in the final minutes to win 36-35 in a nailbiter and punched their ticket to the championship round on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Stony Brook University to face top-seeded Bayport-Blue Point.

After a three-and-out opening possession, Bayport took over, scampering 23 yards for the score on their first possession of the game for the early lead. The Phantoms scored on their next possession and again late in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead.

Bayport never looked back, blowing the game wide open for the 49-14 victory.

SWR senior Liam Kershis took the goose egg off the board with a 27-yard catch from Kieran Clifford and a second TD catch to conclude the Wildcats 2023 campaign.

— Photos by Bill Landon