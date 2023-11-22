Times … and dates: November 23 to November 30, 2023

Ongoing

Holiday Light Show

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton runs through Dec. 30. The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County features dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidaylightshow.com.

Thursday Nov. 23

Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving Foot Races

Miller Avenue School, 3 Miller Ave., Shoreham will host the annual Shoreham-Wading River Thanksgiving Foot Races at 8 a.m. with a 5k, 5-mile and 1-mile runs for various ages. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Fee is $15 in advance, $20 race day. Call 631-821-8116 or visit www.swrschools.org.

Turkey Trot

The 16th annual Nissequogue River State Park Foundation’s 5k Turkey Trot at Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Road, Kings Park will kick off with a Fun Run for Kids at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. Enjoy free hot chocolate, coffee and food and activities for the kids. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Entry fee is $24 in advance, $30 day of race, $10 Fun Run. To register, visit www.ourstatepark.com.

Thanksgiving Day Run

American Legion Hall, 1 Mill Dam Rd., Halesite will host the Townwide Fund of Huntington’s 4-mile Thanksgiving Day Run with a Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and 4k Run at 9 a.m. Fees are $30 in advance, $45 day of race, $15 fun run. Call 631-629-4950 visit www.townwidefund.org.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

No plans for Thanksgiving? Central Presbyterian Church, 240 Main St., Huntington invites the community to join them for a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 1 p.m. Reservations are requested by calling 631-421-3663.

Friday Nov. 24

Country Parlor Holiday Show

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for a Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The historic Naugles Barn is transformed into a winter wonderland with handmade items by local artisans and craftspeople including rustic Santas and tree ornaments, holiday home decor and gifts, baskets, jewelry, handmade pottery pieces, plus stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. Free admission. 631-298-5292, www.hallockville.org

Christmas Extravaganza

The Fire Police of the Centereach Fire Department, 9 South Washington Ave., Centereach will hold their annual Christmas Extravaganza today, Nov. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy an indoor Christmas craft fair and Chinese auction, vendors, raffles, food and much more. Free admission. 631-588-9220

Black Friday Festival

Time to shop! Black Friday returns to the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook. Shop Black Friday store sales all day long throughout the village, with holiday favorites by the Celestial Holiday Carolers and a petting zoo by Rocking Horse Farm in the inner court from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Make a stop at The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to view their new exhibit: Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey at 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.limusichalloffame.org. 631-751-2244.

Holiday Illuminations

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holidays tonight with Holiday Illuminations from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Get ready to step into a winter wonderland like no other. As the sun sets, the historic grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society will come alive with a dazzling display of lights, transforming the property into a magical world of holiday enchantment. Every half hour, the historical buildings will be brought to life with stunning visuals and animations, telling enchanting holiday tales. Food trucks, vendors, live music and a visit from Santa will add to the festive atmosphere. The event will continue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31. Tickets online are $22 adults, $17 seniors, $12 children at www.holidayilluminations2023.com. 631-265-6768

Northport Tree Lighting

Join the Northport Fire Department and Chamber of Commerce for the lighting of the Village Christmas Tree and caroling at Northport Village Park at 7 p.m.

Friday Night Face Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday Nov. 25

Country Parlor Holiday Show

See Nov. 24 listing.

Christmas Extravaganza

See Nov. 24 listing.

Dickens in the Carriage Museum

In celebration of the 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson Village, stop by the Long Island Museum’s Carriage Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook to meet roaming costumed street characters from the Dickensian era as they magically transform the galleries into a London of a bygone century from noon to 5 p.m. Free with museum admission. In collaboration with the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council. www.longislandmuseum.org.

Huntington Holiday Spectacular

Join Huntington Village for its annual Holiday Spectacular tonight with an electric light holiday parade with Santa at 5:30 p.m. followed by a tree lighting at 7 p.m. and there will also be a holiday market on Sunday, November 26.

Vanderbilt Museum Tree Lighting

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for their annual tree lighting on at 6:30 p.m. This year the tree will be placed near the main entrance on the lawn in front of the ancient columns that overlook Northport Bay. Complimentary sweet treats, hot cocoa and mulled cider will be served and there will be a special visit from Santa and other surprises! Admission to the tree lighting is free. Capacity is limited to 400. Registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or click here.

Leg Lamp Lighting

Calling all Christmas Story fans! The annual Northport Leg Lamp Lighting returns to The Firefly Artists, 90 Main Street in Northport Village at 6:30 p.m. with an open house reception and community-wide raffle of gifts from local merchants to follow inside Firefly. 631-651-5545

Sunday Nov. 26

Country Parlor Holiday Show

See Nov. 24 listing.

Christmas Extravaganza

See Nov. 24 listing.

Winter Wonderland

South Huntington School District presents a Winter Wonderland at Stimson Middle School 401 Oakwood Road, Huntington from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy ice skating, storytime, crafts, a petting zoo, free family portraits, music, food trucks, bounce rides and the Christmas Tree and Menorah lighting. Free admission.

Santa Parade

Santa Claus will be the star in this annual parade along Main Street in Port Jefferson to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 East Broadway from 3 to 4 p.m. with vintage cars, civic groups, floats. Families can visit with Santa at the Village Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. 631-473-1414

Monday Nov. 27

Celebration of Hope

Hope House Ministries celebrates 43 years in the community with a Celebration of Hope holiday event at Villa Lombardis, 877 Main St., Holbrook from 7 to 11 p.m. Enjoy live music, cocktails, a buffet dinner and a dessert table. Tickets are $100 per person. To order, call 631-473-8796.

Tuesday Nov. 28

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a presentation on various areas of consumer fraud with Peter Hanson, former manager of Verizon, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Wednesday Nov. 29

Islandwide Weather

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a presentation on the weather from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Join Islandwide Weather founders, Glen and Don, for a fascinating look at how forecasts are made and what we will be in store for weather-wise in the coming season. Registration is required as seating is limited. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to reserve your seat.

Smithtown Tree Lighting

Smithtown Town Hall, 99 West Main St., Smithtown will hold a Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. with live music, performances from local school districts and dance companies, delicious treats, and a special guest from the North Pole, courtesy of the Smithtown Fire Department. 631-360-7512

Thursday Nov. 30

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 631-655-7798 for more information

Whalers GrogFest

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor presents a Whalers GrogFest from 7 to 9 p.m. ​Join the museum after hours to support Cold Spring Harbor’s historic gem as it transforms into a tavern for the evening with live sea shanties to get you in the spirit (pun definitely intended). Savor rum punch while you explore the maritime origins behind the drink, and learn about the local history of bootlegging. Sample small bites from downtown Cold Spring Harbor restaurants. Advance tickets are $40, members $20 at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org, $50, members $30 at the door. 631-367-3418

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Interplay Jazz Orchestra from 7 to 9:30 p.m. featuring a 17 piece big band co-directed by Joe Devassy on trombone and Gary Henderson on trumpet. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

Theater

‘The Best From the Best’

Smithtown High School West, Stage Tech Club and Musical Theatre Program, 100 Central Road, Smithtown will host a fundraiser, The Best From The Best: A Musical Journey Through The Years, on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $10 each and will be sold at the door. 631-382-2900

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. All seats are $25 in November. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children in December. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Beauty and the Beast form Nov. 16 to Dec. 31. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self–but time is run-ning out! If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B3.

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Join the Minstrel Players at Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport for their annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults $15 seniors and students. To order, email [email protected].

Dance

‘The Song of Their Love’

Harbor Ballet Theatre and the dancers of the Amy Tyler School of Dance present The Song of Their Love on December 1 at 7 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Nutcracker Ballet

Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. 631-632-ARTS, www.nutcrackerballet.com

Film

Spielberg: The Early Years

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will celebrate master filmmaker’s early career with big-screen viewings of some of his most important movies including Jaws on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., Raiders of the Lost Ark on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., Close Encounters of the Third Kind on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m., Duel on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org

Vendors Wanted

■ Smithtown Senior Citizens Department is seeking senior residents to craft items for the annual Tender Years Treasury event at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All items must be priced at $5 or less. Senior crafters can reserve a table at no cost to them by calling 631-360-7616.

■ Belle Terre Community Association seeks craft, artisan and food vendors for its Christmas Markets in Belle Terre event at the Belle Terre Community Center, 55 Cliff Road, Belle Terre on Dec. 2 and 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Port Jefferson Dickens Festival. For an application or further info, email [email protected] or call 631-828-4340.

■ Vendors are needed for the Comsewogue Community Connections annual Craft Fair at Comsewogue High School, 565 North Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $35 table charge and donation or item to raffle off are required. To reserve your spot, call 631-974-5668 or email [email protected].

■ Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook is seeking vendors for its annual Holiday Night Market on Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For a vendor application, visit https://sachem.librarycalendar.com or call 631-588-5024.