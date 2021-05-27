Shelter Pets of the Week: Pretzel and Popcorn

1 of 3

MEET PRETZEL AND POPCORN!

Pretzel is a 10-month-old, grey/white male and Popcorn is a 10-month-old orange female. These cuties may or may not be siblings, but they are certainly friends. This dynamic duo came from a cat hoarding situation where they had very little human interaction. After a few months of care at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, they are slowly starting to come out of their shells and play.

Popcorn is a bit more playful and outgoing, but Pretzel looks to her for guidance. Their ideal home would be quiet, adult only, dog free and humans with lots of patience and love to give. These cats are used to living with loads of other cats, so they would not mind kitty siblings.

They come spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up to date on their vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting this duo, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.