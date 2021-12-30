Shelter Pets of the Week: Ian and Iris AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityShelter Pet of the Week by Heidi Sutton - December 30, 2021 0 84 1 of 6 Ian and Iris Ian and Iris Iris and Ian Ian and Iris Iris Ian MEET IAN AND IRIS! This week’s shelter pets are bonded siblings Ian (black and white male) and Iris (grey female) —7-month-old domestic short hair mixes up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Ian and Iris were very skittish kittens when they came to the shelter through its TNR program. With lots of time and patience, they have learned to love people. Ian is a complete mush and will even let shelter vounteers dress him up. Iris is more adventurous than her affectionate brother, but loves to get some pets wherever she can. These two are like a pair of therapy cats — they are pure stress relief. They love to play and eat treats. These two are very attached to each other and would love to find a home together. If you would like to meet these sweethearts, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.