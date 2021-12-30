SBU Sports: Women’s Basketball’s comeback effort falls short at NJIT in America East opener Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 30, 2021 0 48 Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook University women’s basketball team (9-2, 0-1 America East) put together a valiant come-from-behind effort, but fell to NJIT (6-6, 1-0 America East), 54-49, in the conference opener on Dec 30. NJIT took the lead early in the first quarter and controlled it for the duration of the contest. The Seawolves trailed 16-4 after the first quarter and the early deficit proved to be the difference. Following the first quarter, Stony Brook went on to outscore NJIT, 45-38, over the final three quarters of play. The Seawolves cut the Highlanders’ lead to as little as two points with 1:53 to play in the game. Junior guard Gigi Gonzalez absorbed contact and converted a driving layup, which brought Stony Brook within two points of the lead, 48-46. NJIT was able to hang on to its lead and seal the win despite being outscored by Stony Brook, 16-12, in the fourth quarter. The Seawolves had a trio of student-athletes finish in double figures with senior guard Anastasia Warren leading the way with a game-high 15 points. Gonzalez registered 14 points, while graduate forward Leighah-Amori Wool tallied 11 points. STATS AND NOTES: Warren led all scorers with a game-high 15 points. The guard did a bulk of her damage from the free-throw line as she went a perfect 7-of-7 from the stripe. It was the fifth time this season that she finished a game scoring in double figures. Gonzalez poured in 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from the free-throw line. The guard recorded two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes of play. It was the eighth time this season that she scored in double-digits. Wool finished the game with 11 points and four rebounds. The forward is closing in on 1,000 career points as her 11 points this afternoon brought her career total to 993. Graduate forward India Pagan scored six points, pulled down six rebounds, and swiped three steals. Junior guard Veronica Charles came off the bench to pull down six rebounds in 17 minutes of action. “NJIT was the better team today. We will learn and grow from this loss,” said head coach Ashley Langford following Stony Brook’s America East opener on Thursday at NJIT. The team is back in action on Sunday, January 2, when it hosts Hartford at 2 p.m. The game is set to air on ESPN+ with Sam Neidermann (play-by-play) and Rob Pavinelli (analyst) on the call. Be sure to purchase your tickets now to be a part of the action!