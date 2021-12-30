Ken Ludwig’s ‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ heads to Theatre Three Arts & EntertainmentCommunityPort Times RecordTheater by Press Release - December 30, 2021 0 54 Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2021-2022 season with a mainstage production of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5. The play is afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The Baskerville heirs have been dispatched one by one and, to find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest descendant. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and over, $20 Wednesday matinees. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.