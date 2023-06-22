Shelter Pet of the Week: Ufee

1 of 3

MEET UFEE!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Ufee, a fourteen year-old Male Pomeranian Mix who was abandoned at a park and is now up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Don’t let his age fool you, he looks and acts just like a young pup! Ufee is a happy and friendly guy who enjoys spending time around people. He is an absolutely beautiful dog who is very gentle and kind. Ufee has a slightly under active thyroid and some limited hearing. He also has some halitosis, but the Animal Shelter is working on taking care of this. Ufee would do well in a home with other pets and with children over the age of ten. He is ready to share his love with a lucky family, and we know that perfect home is out there somewhere for him.

If you would like to meet Ufee, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.