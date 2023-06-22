Jefferson’s Ferry cuts ribbon on new commons building

1 of 3

The lobby of Jefferson’s Ferry community center was abuzz on June 5 as residents, employees and guests packed in to witness the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the Life Plan community’s new commons building. The mood was buoyant as residents and friends prepared to embark on tours of the spaces.

The audience joined in on the countdown as scissors wielded by Jefferson’s Ferry’s President and CEO Bob Caulfield; Board of Directors Chair Gloria Snyder; Vice Chair James Danowski and Treasurer John Sini; Resident Council Chair Pat Boone and Construction Project Manager Matthew Moroney cut the ribbon to enthusiastic applause.

Addressing the crowd, Bob Caulfield thanked the residents and staff for their patience and support during the renovation process, dubbed Journey Toward Renewal, which has taken place in stages over the past several years. Additional renovations and expansions are currently underway in Jefferson’s Ferry’s Vincent Bove Health Center, including a new Memory Care Unit which is expected to open in the fall.

“This is a landmark day for us, as our new commons building adds beautiful new spaces to our community center, the heart of Jefferson’s Ferry,” said Caulfield. “We’ve all been patiently awaiting this day, and I thank every one of you who has been as eager as I have been to celebrate this major milestone. This includes the Board of Trustees, who had the strategic foresight and financial oversight of the ambitious project, our construction team, who labored to complete this phase of the project, and of course, our residents and staff.”

Among the latest updates and additions to the social and recreational aspects of the community center are a variety of new gathering spaces, including a larger and redesigned creative arts center, expanded card rooms for the popular bridge and gin rummy tournaments, and a game room with billiards, ping pong, shuffle boards and large screen television. Another bright open space is dedicated to puzzling, newspaper reading and socializing. The fitness center, which can be accessed 24-7 through a separate keypad operated entrance includes a full complement of exercise machines, a dance/yoga studio and separate locker rooms with showers for men and women. Right down the hall, a salon offers hair cuts and styling, manicure and pedicures by appointment.

Earlier this year, six new dining venues opened, each one offering a distinct menu to suit a variety of tastes and preferences. Options range from grab and go to casual, and from pub dining to a more formal dining room.

Adjacent to the workout rooms is a new physical therapy and rehabilitation suite that includes a replica of a Jefferson’s Ferry apartment that enables residents to easily transfer what they’ve learned during rehabilitation to their own home. The rehabilitation suite also features an outdoor therapy courtyard with different surface areas and slopes to help residents fare better in a variety of indoor and outdoor environments post rehab.

The addition of the commons building has made room for an expansion of the Health and Wellness Program. Residents can now schedule in-house physician visits with doctors and a nurse practitioner who offer office hours at Jefferson’s Ferry.

“Since its opening in 2001 as the first not for profit Life Plan community on Long Island, Jefferson’s Ferry has set the standard for continuing care for older adults, providing a vibrant, caring community and peace of mind to its residents,” concluded Caulfield. “Over our more than 20 years in operation, Jefferson’s Ferry has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of the people who have made Jefferson’s Ferry their home. Journey Toward Renewal is evidence of our commitment to excellence.”

Jefferson’s Ferry, a not-for-profit Life Plan Community for active adults aged 62 and above, is located at One Jefferson’s Ferry Drive in South Setauket. For more information, call 631-650-2600 or visit www.jeffersonsferry.org