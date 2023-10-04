Shelter Pet of the Week: Sweet Tea

MEET SWEET TEA!

Sweet Tea is a delightful one year-old Female Pit Mix who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter after being found wandering around busy roads and trying to get into passing cars. Her time as a stray left her a little underweight, and there were some signs that she had a recent litter.

After initially being somewhat unsure of herself in her new surroundings, she has shown the shelter staff just how friendly and loving she can be! Sweet Tea is a small ball of energy and an absolute pleasure to be around. She enjoys meeting anyone who will give her some attention, and she responds positively to training. Sweet Tea would do well in a home with older children, and she’ll likely get along with most other dogs that can tolerate her social behavior.

If you are interested in meeting Sweet Tea, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.