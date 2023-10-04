Moriches woman arrested for driving with 40 license suspensions

Suffolk County Police arrested a Moriches woman on Oct. 4 for allegedly driving with 40 license suspensions in Patchogue.

Ashley Burgos was driving a 2012 Kia Optima westbound on Sunrise Highway, at Phyllis Drive, when an officer observed a fraudulent Georgia license plate and dark tinted windows and initiated a traffic stop at approximately 5:10 p.m. A check of Burgos’ license revealed 40 license suspensions on eight different dates.

The Kia Optima was impounded.

Burgos, 38, was charged with alleged Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor, and several traffic summonses. She was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.