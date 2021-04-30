Shelter Pet of the Week: Siobhan

MEET SIOBHAN!

This week’s shelter pet is the regal Siobhan, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This grey beauty was found as a stray and covered in ticks. She was crying out for attention, and still does if no one is giving her the love she craves. Siobhan would be a lovely addition to any family. She is spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Siobhan, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.