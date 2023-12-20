Shelter Pet of the Week: Poker Face

MEET POKER FACE!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Poker Face, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This big handsome boy was found in a local feral colony. He has a heart of gold and loves meeting new people.

Poker Face obviously got into some scuffles in his life on the streets as he has some scars. This guy is FIV+, but that will not cause issues so long as he is kept indoors and safe. He can live a long and happy life with other cats as long as they are all spayed or neutered. He is ready to go to a home that is ready for all of his cuddles. 

If you would like to meet Poker Face, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.

 

