Suffolk D.A.: Medford man pleads guilty to string of catalytic converter thefts

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Dec. 20 that Jason Labbe, 46, of Medford, pleaded guilty to Auto Stripping in the First Degree and other related charges, for stealing catalytic converters from several locations and stealing a car from a 7-Eleven parking lot.

“This defendant went on a crime spree, stealing multiple catalytic converters and a car from Suffolk County residents and businesses,” said District Attorney Tierney. “When I became District Attorney, I vowed to prosecute these quality-of-life crimes and keep Suffolk County residents safe, and that is what my office will continue to do. If you steal the property of others, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on August 22, 2022, Labbe broke into the parking lot of Broken Arrow Industries in Calverton and removed catalytic converters from three vehicles. In a second incident, on December 5, 2022, Labbe removed a catalytic converter from a work truck parked in front of a home in Shirley. Then, on December 20, 2022, Labbe stole a car that was parked in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Medford.

Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust device and use precious metals in their center to reduce pollutants from a vehicle’s engine. These precious metals make catalytic converters a target for theft.

On December 20, 2023, Labbe pleaded guilty before Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Steven A. Pilewski, to one count of Auto Stripping in the First Degree, a Class D felony, and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Class D felonies. Labbe is due back in court on February 9, 2024, and is expected to be sentenced to three to six years in prison. He is being represented by Christopher Gioe, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Blythe C. Miller of the Financial Crimes Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Michael Carrieri of the Riverhead Town Police Department, and Detectives Adam Friedlander and Stephen Masciopinto of the Suffolk County Police Department.