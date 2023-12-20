Kids Korner: December 21 to 28, 2023

PROGRAMS

Nature Bingo

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Kid’s Nature Bingo event on Dec. 23, Jan. 6 and 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. $15 per child includes 5 games and admission. Win prizes! Registration required by visiting www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Winter Solstice Workshop

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a Winter Solstice Celebration! Children in grades K-3 can take part in a Bulb Botany & Winter Blooms workshop on Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon while children in grades 3 to 5 can take part in a Sundial & Planetarium Show on Dec. 27 from 10 am. to noon. Fee is $20 per child, $18 for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Candle Making Workshop

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a drop-in Candle Making Workshop on Dec. 27 and 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Ignite your creativity, roll up your sleeves, and create your own custom, hand-dipped candle with tinted waxes to take home with you. Design a colorful seashell candleholder for your candle to light up your home this winter! See whale blubber and oil from our collection, which were historically used for illumination. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. No registration needed. ​ 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Jan. 7. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and his evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJ’s and join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Polar Express Experience at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station for the holidays. Screenings of The Polar Express will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22; and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 23. $20 per person includes a bag of popcorn, bottle of water, hot chocolate, cookie, bell, and a visit with Santa! To register, visit www.PJSTChamber.com.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas on Dec. 24 at noon. Follow the misadventures of Jack Skellington who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.