Times … and dates: Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2023

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton runs through Dec. 30. The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County features dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidaylightshow.com.

Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County presents its 20th annual Girl Scout Holiday Light Show at Southaven County Park in Yaphank through December 30. This year, the light show will be a fully immersive, walk-through Enchanted Forest, which features 80 illuminated holiday-themed displays along with photos with Santa, picnics with s’mores, music, and games for visitors to enjoy. Tickets are $15 per person, $12.50 for Girl Scouts. To order, visit www.gssclightshow.com.

Holiday Illuminations

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown presents Holiday Illuminations every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31. from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Explore the Society’s grounds illuminated for the holiday season! Every half hour, the historical buildings will be brought to life with stunning visuals and animations, telling enchanting holiday tales. Food trucks, vendors, live music and a visit from Santa will add to the festive atmosphere. Tickets online are $22 adults, $17 seniors, $12 children at www.holidayilluminations2023.com. 631-265-6768

Festival of Trees

Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2024 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. 473-4778

Huntington Holiday Spectacular

Stroll through the streets of downtown Huntington to enjoy a Winter Wonderland Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. now through Jan. 1, 2024. The festivities will include lights, farmers market, live music ice carving, Santa, holiday markets, and other surprises. www.huntingtonholidayspectacular.com/events

Thursday Dec. 21

Sound Healing, Guided Meditation

North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham presents a Sound Healing and Guided Meditation program from 7 to 8 pm. Celebrate the season with tonal balancing using crystal singing bowls that produce powerful vibratory sound waves which resonate deeply within the body. Donna Nesteruk uses multiple instruments to create these meditative sounds that provide you with a restorative and relaxing. To register, please call the library at 631-929-4488.

Jazz Christmas Party

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave, Stony Brook presents Nicole Zuraitis’ Jazz Christmas Party from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Grammy nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis appears backed by a 17-piece big band ensemble to present classic holiday chestnuts to celebrate the season. Tickets are $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students, $25 children at www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895

Friday Dec. 22

Tom Manuel’s Egg Nog Romp!

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave, Stony Brook presents Tom Manuel’s Egg Nog Romp from 7 to 9:30 p.m. featuring Tom Manuel on cornet. Tickets are $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students, $25 children at www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895

‘Season of Light’ at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will show the holiday-themed Season of Light tonight at 8 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. Season of Light explores the reasons humans are so fascinated with lighting up their lives during the December holiday season. Tickets range from $14 to $17 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Saturday Dec. 23

‘Season of Light’ at the Vanderbilt

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a History Hike from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Relax and socialize on this hilly, moderately paced 6-mile walk, as you make stops to discuss some spots of historic interest. Adults only. $4 per person. Call 631-423-1770 for reservations.

Sunday Dec. 24

Monday Dec. 25

Tuesday Dec. 26

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a Barbershop quartet concert, “Once Upon a Time,” at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Holiday Train Display

Town of Brookhaven’s Longwood Estate, corner of Longwood Road and Smith Road, Ridge will host a Holiday Train Display today, Dec. 27 through Dec 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participate in an “I Spy” game and try to find all the hidden items in the display. Free event. 631-924-1820

Wednesday Dec. 27

Holiday Train Display

Thursday Dec. 28

Holiday Train Display

Author Talk

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington welcomes acclaimed author/actress Illeana Douglas at 7 p.m. for enlightening discussion of her new book Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream House to Dark Suburbia as well as a screening of one of the movies featured in her book, The Swimmer starring Burt Lancaster. In addition to the film screening and discussion, tickets will include a copy of Connecticut in the Movies and a book signing reception. Tickets are $40, $35 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Film

‘Die Hard’

Cinema Arts Centre presents a special Night Owl Cinema screening of Die Hard on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. We dare you to say it’s not a Christmas movie!! It’s Christmas Eve, and New York Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is in L.A. visiting his estranged wife and children. At her holiday office party the festivities are interrupted by a group of German terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise and begin taking hostages. McClane is the only one who can save them from criminal mastermind Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Yippee-ki-yay mistletoers! Tickets are $15, $10 members, free for Young Film Fan Members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Beauty and the Beast now through Jan. 7. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self–but time is running out! If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Vendors Wanted

■ Town of Brookhaven seeks vendors for a Health Fair at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Jan. 20, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 vendor registration fee. For an application, visit BrookhavenNY/gov/Health or call 631-451-6331.