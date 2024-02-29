Shelter Pet of the Week: Mohawk

This week’s featured shelter pet is Mohawk, the shy kitten with big love to share!

Currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, this 8-month-old tuxedo and his littermates were found as part of the shelter’s TNR program. Mohawk took a long time to trust people. Now he’s shy with newcomers but beyond affectionate with his caretakers. He would do best in a quiet home with people that will give hime time to trust.

If you are interested in meeting Mohawk, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.