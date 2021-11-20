Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

1 of 4

MEET MIA!

This week’s shelter pet is Mia, who is still waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home. This sweet pit pix female is playful and sweet. She is all love and play 24/7. Mia adores her people and trusts them completely. She can be found frolicking with her toys or sitting at a volunteer’s feet getting some love. This beauty is a little slow to warm up to strangers, but once she trusts you, it is forever.

Mia came to the shelter as a stray with a broken foot but she is 100% healed and ready for a loving home to call her own.If you would like to meet her, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.