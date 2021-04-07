Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

MEET MIA – AGAIN!

This week’s shelter pet is Mia is a 3-year-old mastiff/pit/lab mix who is still waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home.

Mia is stunningly beautiful, goofy and playful. Because she lacked proper socialization in her puppy years, she tends to distrust strangers. She needs someone who is willing to give her time to trust; then you will be rewarded with kisses, cuddles and slobber. Once she trusts someone, it is forever.

Mia would be best suited as an only pet in an adult only home. She is spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Mia please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.