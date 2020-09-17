Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

1 of 3

MEET MIA!

This week’s shelter pet is Mia, a 2-year-old brindled beauty currently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her knight in shining armor.

Mia is a lab/pit mix with a goofball spirit and a loving personality. Left to grow up as a yard dog, she did not receive the love and attention she deserved as a puppy and needs an experienced home where she can learn what it is to be a normal dog with a loving family. She is as playful and affectionate as they come and believes herself to be a 70 pound lap dog!

Mia is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Mia, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.