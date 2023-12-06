Shelter Pet of the Week: Maizee

MEET MAIZEE!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Maizee, a beautiful Husky/Jindo mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Maizee is a two year-old Female Husky/Jindo Mix who was found as a stray and never claimed. She is a stunning ball of happy energy who enjoys meeting new people and going for runs. Maizee is looking for a family that can keep her active and shower her with love and affection. She needs to work on her leash manners, but is otherwise perfectly well behaved. Maizee would do well in a home with dogs who can match her energy. A potential home should be careful when introducing her to cats and small children, as her strength can be a little overwhelming for them. Stunning Maizee is a total delight, and we know her perfect home will find her soon enough.

If you are interested in meeting Maizee, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.