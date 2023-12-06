Let’s Eat: Jelly donuts can be the culinary star of Hanukkah

By Heidi Sutton

The humble donut is a treat beloved all over the world, but it takes on special significance when you make sufganiyot for Hanukkah. These deep-fried delicacies have become popular in Israel as a way to symbolize the miracle of the oil lamps that burned one day’s supply of oil for eight days in the ancient Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

Sufganiyot are traditionally filled with jelly or jam, but can also be filled with custard, Nutella, pudding, pumpkin butter, apple butter, or dulce de leche and are are also delicious plain.

Enjoy this recipe for Sufganiyot, courtesy of Martha Stewart, for your next Hanukkah celebration.

Sufganiyot

YIELD: Makes 20 donuts

INGREDIENTS:

2 teaspoons active dry yeast (one packet)

1⁄2 cup warm water (100 to 110 F)

1⁄4 cup plus 1 teaspoon sugar, plus more for rolling

2 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

2 teaspoons salt

3 cups vegetable oil, plus more for bowl

1 cup seedless raspberry jam

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, combine yeast, warm water, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Set aside until foamy, about 10 minutes.

Place flour in a large bowl. Make a well in the center; add eggs, yeast mixture, 1⁄4 cup sugar, butter, nutmeg, and salt. Using a wooden spoon, stir until a sticky dough forms. On a well-floured work surface, knead until dough is smooth, soft, and bounces back when poked with a finger, about 8 minutes (add more flour, if necessary). Place in an oiled bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Set in a warm place to rise until doubled, 1 to 11⁄2 hours.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll dough to 1⁄4-inch thickness. Using a 21⁄2-inch-round cutter or drinking glass, cut 20 rounds. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise 15 minutes.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil until a deep-frying thermometer registers 350 F. Using a slotted spoon, carefully slip 4 rounds into oil. Fry until golden, about 40 seconds. Turn donuts over; fry until golden on other side, another 40 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Roll in sugar while warm. Fry all dough, and roll in sugar.

Fill a pastry bag fitted with a #4 tip with jam. Using a wooden skewer or toothpick, make a hole in the side of each doughnut. Fit the pastry tip into a hole, pipe about 2 teaspoons jam into doughnut. Repeat with remaining donuts.