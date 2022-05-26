Shelter Pet of the Week: Linx

MEET LINX!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Linx, a 3-year-old German Shepard . Linx is highly intelligent with a love for chasing tennis balls. He will only go to a home that has experience with the breed. Linx is not a dog that enjoys cuddle time; if it’s not play time, he is not interested. He should be the only pet in a adult only home with lots of time to throw tennis balls and teach him new commands.

If you would like to meet Linx, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com for more information.ShelShel