Northport Tigers nip Ward Melville Patriots

1 of 33

It came down to the final possession in the Suffolk girl’s lacrosse Class A title game where the Northport Tigers clung to a one goal lead and was able to hold off a late game surge by the Patriots of Ward Melville for the 8-7 win at Newfield High School May 25.

Northport seniors Isabella Germani led the Tigers with four goals, and Ella Cabrera scored twice with two assists. Teammates Kaylie Mackiewicz and Shannon Smith both scored while Meghan Morris had a quiet day in net with four saves.

Grace Balocca topped the scoring chart for the Patriots with three goals and goalie Ava Carrillo stopped seven.

The win sends Northport to the Long Island Championship round where they’ll face either Massapequa or Syosset at Lavalle Stadium in Stony Brook June 5. Game time is at high noon.