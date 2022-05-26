Northport Tigers nip Ward Melville Patriots

Northport Tigers nip Ward Melville Patriots

Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks shoots in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Balocca cuts up-field in the Suffolk Class A final at Newfield High School May 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior midfielder Courtney Quinn drives on a defender in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior midfielder Isabella Germani fires at the cage in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior midfielder Isabella Germani cuts towards the crease in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior attach Julia Huxtable fires off a shot on goal in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior attack Kaylie Mackiewicz looks for a cutter in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Balocca splits the pipes in the Suffolk Class A final at Newfield High School May 25. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior midfielder Ella Cabrera looks for a cutter in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior attack Kaylie Mackiewicz scores in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior midfielder Isabella Germani looks for a cutter in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Courtney Quinn fires at the cage in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior attack Shannon Smith looks up-field in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Mary Jane Timpanaro scores in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior midfielder Ella Cabrera fires at the cage in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior midfielder Ella Cabrera gets checked in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior attack Kaylie Mackiewicz breaks up-field in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Courtney Quinn fires at the cage in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Mulham pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Courtney Quinn drives on a defender in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport goalie Megan Morris with the save in the Suffolk Class A final against Ward Melville May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Balocca pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Courtney Quinn drives on a defender in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Arnelia Pirozzi breaks free in the Suffolk Class A final against Northport May 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Olivia Comerford has her eye guard knocked loose in the Suffolk Class A final at Newfield High School May 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Ava Carrillo with a save in the Suffolk Class A final at Newfield High School May 25. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville defender Catie Edson gets sandwiched by two Northport players in the Suffolk Class A final at Newfield High School May 25. Bill Landon photo

It came down to the final possession in the Suffolk girl’s lacrosse Class A title game where the Northport Tigers clung to a one goal lead and was able to hold off a late game surge by the Patriots of Ward Melville for the 8-7 win at Newfield High School May 25.  

Northport seniors Isabella Germani led the Tigers with four goals, and Ella Cabrera scored twice with two assists. Teammates Kaylie Mackiewicz and Shannon Smith both scored while Meghan Morris had a quiet day in net with four saves. 

Grace Balocca topped the scoring chart for the Patriots with three goals and goalie Ava Carrillo stopped seven. 

The win sends Northport to the Long Island Championship round where they’ll face either Massapequa or Syosset at Lavalle Stadium in Stony Brook June 5. Game time is at high noon. 

