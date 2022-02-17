Shelter Pet of the Week: Lex Luthor

MEET LEX LUTHOR!

This week’s shelter pet is Lex Luthor, a 5-year-old Domestic Shorthair neutered male currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Lex is a handsome beast. He is a large tomcat with affection for everyone he meets. He was found as a stray on the streets and he was thrilled to be found. He is loving the indoor life and all of the love and food he can devour. Lex is FIV positive.

If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.