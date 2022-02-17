‘Lady Sings The Blues’ returns to the big screen

Lady Sings The Blues, the Academy Award®-nominated biopic of the incomparable Billie Holiday, returns to select theaters nationwide in celebration of its 50th anniversary on Feb. 20 and 23. From working as a housekeeper in a brothel to headlining at Carnegie Hall, the film follows Holiday’s legendary, groundbreaking career and her tragic death at age 44.

Filled with the greatest songs of the incomparable “Lady Day,” the film received five Academy Award® nominations, including Diana Ross for “Best Actress.” Starring opposite Ross are Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor.

This special anniversary screening includes exclusive pre- and post-film commentary, presented by TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz.

Locally the film will be screened at Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.; Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.; and AMC Stony Brook 17 at 7 p.m. on both days. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.