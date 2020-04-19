Shelter Pet of the Week: Kobe

MEET KOBE!

This week’s shelter pet is a loving happy guy named Kobe, a three-year-old male English Bulldog and Pit mix currently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for a new family. Kobe is an adorable pup who has a face that makes you instantly fall in love with him. He’s a total goofball, and will perform to get your attention. He has lots of energy inside him, and will let it all out with lots of playtime and love to anyone he meets. He gets along great with children, but would prefer to be the only pet in the household.

Kobe unfortunately suffers from a chronic heart condition, so he requires an owner to go the extra mile. He requires daily medication and a yearly checkup with a cardiologist. He also should not be permitted to go on long walks or be out in the hot weather. Despite his heart problems, and a tough start of his life, Kobe is sweet, affectionate and extremely outgoing. He has an amazing attitude through it all.

*Due to the health risk presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be limited public access to the shelter. If you are interested in meeting Kobe please fill out an adoption application online. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.