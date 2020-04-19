Almost 100 Fewer People in SC Hospitals Battling Virus

In the last 24 hours, the number of hospitalizations declined by 97 to 1,441 people.

“That is by far the largest drop we’ve seen,” County Executive Steve Bellone (D) said on his daily conference call with reporters. “That is great news.”

Contributing to that net decline was the discharge of 124 patients from county hospitals.

The number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit also fell by 10 to 508, while the number of people on ventilators also declined.

At the same time, amid expanded testing in hotspot areas, the number of new positive tests increased by 783 to 27,485.

For the past two days, Suffolk County has not been able to report on the number of deaths associated with the pandemic. Today, Bellone said that an additional 132 people had died from coronavirus, bringing the total to 865.

The number of people who have died in connection with the virus is “staggering,” Bellone said.

Separately, over the past week, the county executive has been speaking with other officials in the county about trying to provide temporary property tax relief.

“We have to protect taxpayers in this county and we do that by providing relief and preventing long term damage,” Bellone said.

Bellone has been exploring whether Suffolk County might access some of the relief through the Cares Act that created a new entity called the Municipal Liquidity Facility.

This facility enables states and local governments to borrow money in the short term to address cash flow and the loss of revenue caused by the economic shutdown.

“This is exactly the kind of vehicle we need,” Bellone said.

The problem, however, is that the facility is only available to counties with a population of two million or more, which is above the 1.5 million people living in Suffolk County.

Bellone plans to send a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, asking that guidance for that facility change so that counties the size of Suffolk can access municipal funding that would also provide relief to taxpayers.