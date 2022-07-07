Shelter Pet of the Week: King James

MEET KING JAMES!

This week’s featured shelter pet is King James, a handsome rooster who was found as a stray and never claimed. He is now up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

James is a stunning big boy who adores treats. He will follow at a distance and cluck away, begging for his favorite goodies. James is quite vocal when he is happy and comfortable. He seems to be very social with other animals and has a curious and independent spirit.

James is a decent flyer for a chicken and will need an enclosed coop as that curiosity does get the better of him. He is a good boy, but the shelter does not have the facilities to keep him safe and happy long term. Their wish is to see him in a home with some girls to keep him company and a family that appreciates how sweet he can be.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.