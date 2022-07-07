Times … and dates: July 7 to July 14, 2022

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with Alsarah & The Nubatones on July 7, Sol y Sombra Spanish Dance Co. on July 8, Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience on July 9, the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra on July 10, Huntington Community Band on July 13 and the Oran Etkin Open Arms Project on July 14. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. See children’s shows on page B23. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Thursday 7

Terryville Fire Dept. Carnival

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station invites the community to its annual family carnival tonight and July 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 9 from 5 p.m. to midnight, and July 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy rides, games and carnival food. $25 entry fee includes all rides. Call 473-1224.

Inside/Out art reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an opening reception of its Inside/Out group exhibit featuring the works of over 50 local and regional artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Call 751-2676 for further details.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with the Just Sixties Band. Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson kicks off its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Beach Boys tribute band Endless Summer at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band continues its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Holiday Make-up Celebration at 8:30 p.m. Pre-concert by the NCJO Big Band. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Friday 8

Terryville Fire Dept. Carnival

See July 7 listing.

Concert at the Library

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts an outdoor concert on the lawn from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Paige Patterson featuring songs of Sinatra, Nancy Wilson, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Michael Bublé, and more. Bring seating No registration required. Call 941-4080 or visit www.emmaclark.org.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by Harper Lovey & The Waitlist at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Smithtown Family Concert

Town of Smithtown Family Concerts return to Long Beach Town Park, 555 Long Beach Road, St. James tonight with Naked Truth at 7 p.m. Call 360-7512 or visit www.smithtown.gov for further details.

Long Island Comedy Festival

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts the 16th annual Long Island Comedy Festival at 8 p.m. Line-up includes Paul Anthony, Tom Daddario, John Ziegler, Gary Vider and Maria Walsh. Tickets are $49. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday 9

Terryville Fire Dept. Carnival

See July 7 listing.

Antique & Working Truck Show

The Long Island Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society presents the 20th annual Antique, Classic & Working Truck Show today and July 10 at 5951 Sound Ave., Riverhead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Long Island Antique Power Association’s 30th Annual Antique Farm Tractor Show & and Hit & Miss Engine Run with garden and large tractor pulls, truck and engine exhibits, kids corner and craft vendors. Admission is $10 adults, children under 12 and Veterans are free. Call 339-3065 or visit www.athsli.org.

Print Your Art Out event

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington will host a Print Your Art Out free community event at the museum and Heckscher Park today and July 10 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Join them for a creative weekend of printmaking activities. Featured artists will be printing large-scale woodcuts with master printmakers from BIG INK, Inc. Free. Reservations recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

Second Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays poetry series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Melissa Fadul. An open reading will follow. Participants can access the program at https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/.For more information, call 655-7798.

Corn Festival & Pow Wow

Join the Setalcott Nation for their 15th annual Corn Festival & Pow Wow at the Setauket Elementary School, 134 Main St., Setauket today and July 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The weekend will feature Aztec Dancers, Taino Dancers, storytelling, specialty dances, flute players, traditional drums and audience participation. Grand Entry at noon. Bring seating. Free will donation. Call 917-415-5139 or 631-698-5517 for more information.

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour at 4 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington .Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturdays at Six concert

Join All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook for a Saturdays at Six concert featuring Gospel Road, a wonderful mix of impressive performers from the scenes of jazz, bluegrass, country, gospel and western traditions including Tom Manuel, Steve Salerno, Buddy Meriam, Keenan Zach, Darrell Smith, and Laura Landor, at 6 p.m. Free. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Tribute to Billy Joel

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport welcomes Billy Joel tribute band We May Be Right for a courtyard concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person in advance, $40 at the door. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Concert on the Lawn

The North Shore Community Band kicks off its annual Summer Concert Series with an outdoor concert at St. Mark’s Church, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of Sousa, Gershwin, Glenn Miller, Sondheim, Disney, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic favorites. Free. Bring seating. www.nscbli.org.

Tribute to Chicago

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Beginnings — A Celebration of the Music of Chicago! at 8 p.m. The show will bring the magic of a live Chicago performance to life and exceptionally recreates their enormous songbook of contemporary hits. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday 10

Terryville Fire Dept. Carnival

See July 7 listing.

Antique & Working Truck Show

See July 9 listing.

Corn Festival & Pow Wow

See July 9 listing.

All GM Car and Truck Show

Long Island Vettes presents the Plycar Automotive Logisticss all GM Car Show at 54 Lake Avenue South, Nesconset from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets, GMCs, Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles. Food vendors. Free for spectators. First 100 cars/trucks to preregister will be judged. Rain date is July 17. Call 516-216-0217 or visit www.longislandvettes.org

Mustang Car Show

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host a car show by the Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island on the Great Lawn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by Empire Ford. Visitors pay only museum admission of $10 adults, $9 students and seniors, $7 children 12 and under, which includes estate-grounds access. Call 371-1432.

Summer Splendor Garden Tour

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for its annual Summer Splendor Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. This outdoor, self-led tour will feature six beautiful gardens in Northport, East Northport, Fort Salonga and Greenlawn. Tickets are $45 per person, $35 members//$50 Day of event. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Art exhibit reception

Sidewalk Alley Art& Framing of Mount Sinai will hold an offsite exhibition featuring local artists at 41 North Country Road, Port Jefferson from 3 to 5 p.m. (collectors from 2 to 3 p.m.) to view the works of artists David Arteaga, Robert Bellassai, Paul Cammarata, Jenise Craig, Leslie DeValera, Ellen Ferrigno, Barbara Hutter, SallyAnne Keller, Louis Mangieri, Lorraine McCormick, Lauren Nardone, Robert Tuska, Michael Zaferatos and the works of Mac Titmus. Enjoy refreshments including cheeses, chocolate and wine tasting. For more information, call 521-4577 or 474-2787.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series returns to Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with the Claudia Jacobs Band at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Celebrate St. James Concert

The Celebrate St. James’s Summer Concert series returns to Long Beach Town Park, 555 Long Beach Road, St. James tonight with The Eagle River Band from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Hoyt Farm concert

Hoyt Farm, 200 New Highway, Commack continues its free Sunday concerts with Radio Flashback at 7 p.m. Bring seating. NOTE: Smithtown resident stickers required to park on property. Call 543-7804.

Concert in the Park

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai will host a free concert with Bon Journey paying tribute to rock icons Bon Jovi and Journey at 7 p.m. Presented by Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and the North Shore Youth Council. Bring seating. Call 403-4846 for more info.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday from July 10 to Aug. 21, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s performance will be by The Precisions. Free. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday 11

Monday on Main

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce presents a Monday on Main celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy music, food, an antique car show, art in the park, live music, rides and games for the kids. Visit www.kingsparkli.com.

Northport Fireman’s Fair

The Northport Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 96th annual Firemen’s Fair today to July 16 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the fire department grounds on Steers Ave, off of Ocean Ave in Northport. The six day fair will have carnival rides by Blue Sky Amusements, festival food, carnival games and more. Questions? Call 261-7504.

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday 12

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 11 listing.

Cooking with the Stars

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown continues its cooking series featuring local culinary pros sharing tips, techniques, and a taste to bring the community together in front of the Roseneath Cottage from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Chefs Marco Pellegrini and Sabrina Vallorini of Osteria Umbra share their homemade pasta technique and top off the evening with something sweet! Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $35 at the door. Questions? Call 265-6768.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. kicking off tonight with Billy Joel Tribute Band Songs in the Attic, courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197, or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org

Concerts in the Courtyard

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Road, Northport will host an outdoor concert in the courtyard featuring the Gold Coast Jazz Band at 7 p.m. Enjoy a “Salute to America” with this rousing medley of U.S. Armed Forces theme songs followed by classic big band music from the Great American Songbook. Rain dte is June 13. No registration required. Call 261-6930.

Community Band concert

The Smithtown Community Band continues its 36th annual summer concert season at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Brush Barn, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. This year’s theme is American Pop Culture: A Journey Through Time featuring music attributed to popular books, movies, video games, television, advertising and Broadway shows of the 20th and 21st century. Free. Bring seating. Call 265-6768 for more info.

Wednesday 13

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 11 listing.

Tide Mill Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will lead a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill, one of the best preserved 18th century tide mills in the country! at 10:30 a.m. The tour begins with a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach into Puppy Cove, past waterfront mansions with sightings of egrets, ospreys, and visiting waterfowl. Your guide will explain the workings of the mill with some related social history, and each tour participant will receive a comprehensive, illustrated booklet. Ticket are $20 per person, $15 members. To purchase, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society hosts a Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl beginning at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Main Street, Huntington at 6 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, this walking tour will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments, (with a great history or in a historic building) to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. $25 per person, $20 members (drinks not included). To register, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Summer Concert Wednesdays

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce continues its Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber Train Car Park, Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 6 to 8 p.m. with Paige Patterson (Paint Night). Call 821-1313 or visit www.pjstchamber.com.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by the East End Trio. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday 14

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 11 listing.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with One Step Ahead (Greatest Hits). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with the Ed Travers Band at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band continues its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Scenes from Childhood at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Film

CatVideoFest at the CAC

CatVideoFest returns to the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on July 10 at 2 p.m. with a hilarious and adorable compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. The screening will include a kitten adoption pop-up with the local rescue Golden Paw Society, Inc. Everyone is welcome to come and meet the cats, with a portion of the film’s ticket sales going to help support the Golden Paw Society. Tickets are $17, $12 members. To order, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Maiden’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington closes its Maritime Film Festival with a screening of Maiden on July 12 at 7:30 p.m. In 1989, long dismissed and belittled as the only woman crewmember on the ships where she worked, British sailor Tracy Edwards set out to prove herself in the biggest way possible. She assembled the world’s first all-female international crew and entered the Whitbread Round the World Race, a 32,000 mile global circumnavigation competition that, until then, had been the exclusive domain of male seafarers. Featuring a post-film Q&A with Maiden sailor Dawn Riley, Director of Oakcliff Sailing School. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Uncharted’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg on July 14 at 2 p.m. Open to all. Registration is required as seating is limited. Visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212 to sign up.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world—everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Troilus and Cressida’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Troilus and Cressida from July 1 to 24 (excluding July 15 and 22) on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Spring Awakening’

Up next for Star Playhouse at Suffolk Y-JCC’s Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack is Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning rock musical adaptation of the seminal play about the trials and tribulations of growing up, on July 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on July 31 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 x-136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Vendors Wanted

Send your Vendors Wanted listings to [email protected]

◆ The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has vendor opportunities available for its upcoming outdoor Farmer’s Markets on July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept.17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 631-929-3500 x708 for an application.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks glass enthusiasts (both sea glass and historic glass) and vendors to be a part of it Suffolk County Seaglass Festival on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for vendor participation is $50 and entitles you to a 72” banquet table for displaying your items. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org for an application or call 631-367-3418.

◆ Nesconset Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its Nesconset Day street fair along Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 631-672-5197 or email [email protected]

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only). Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application or get more info.

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oc. 2). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application to reserve a space