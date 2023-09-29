Shelter Pet of the Week: Jitterbug

1 of 2

MEET JITTERBUG!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Jitterbug, a white and tan female terrier mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Approximately three years old, sweet Jitterbug is a Southern Belle who was adopted from Florida and then surrendered to the shelter on Sept. 16 due to a penchant for escape.

Jitterbug is a social butterfly who loves to meet new people. This young lady is spirited and full of boundless energy. She needs help with some manners, but is otherwise a delightful young girl.

If you would like to meet Jitterbug, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal and Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.