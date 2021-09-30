Shelter Pet of the Week: Buddy

MEET BUDDY!

This week’s shelter pet is Buddy, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair, neutered male up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Buddy’s mom passed away and he lost the only home and family he has ever known. This handsome man is outgoing and adventurous. He loves meeting new people, being petted and wandering around figuring out the new world around him.

Buddy has been around children as young as 3 years old and did well with them. He has always been an only pet, but with time will likely adjust to new furry siblings. If you are interested in meeting Buddy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.