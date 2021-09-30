Northport boys volleyball sweeps again

Northport boys volleyball sweeps again

Northport's Zack Zdrojeski digs one out for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Zack Zdrojeski from the service line for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport's Will Fitzpatrick sets the ball for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Will Fitzpatrick sets the ball for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Will Fitzpatrick sets the ball for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Will Fitzpatrick sets the ball for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport's Will Fitzpatrick attempts to block James Ackerman's spike at net in a Div I matchup Sept 28. Bill Landon photo
Owen Devaney from the service line for Smithtown East in a road game against Northport. Bill Landon photo
Owen Devaney from the service line for Smithtown East in a road game against Northport. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East middle hitter Owen Devaney spikes the ball for the Bulls in a road game against Northport. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East's Joseph Kanner sets the play for the Bulls in a Div I road game against Northport Sept 28. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Joseph Kanner sets the play for the Bulls in a Div I road game against Northport Sept 28. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport's John Dwyer battles at net for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport libero Joe Haubrich sets the play for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Northport libero Joe Haubrich sets the play for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
James Ackerman puts the ball in play for the Bulls in a Div I road game Sept 28. Credit: Bill Landon
Northport's Jake Zarko battles at net for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Brendan Fenlon battles at the net for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Brendan Fenlon battles at the net for the Tigers in a Div I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Angelo DeAugustino from the service line for Smithtown East in a Div I matchup against Northport Sept 28. Bill Landon
Angelo DeAugustino digs one out for the Bulls in a road game against Northport. Bill Landon photo
Northport's Aidan Flinn with a monster serve for the Tigers at home Sept 28. Bill Landon

The Northport boys volleyball team showed why they sit atop the Division I leaderboard when they swept Smithtown East in three sets — 25-19, 25-22  and 25-18 — at home Sept 28. 

Although the score was close in the second set, Northport has not allowed their opponents to play beyond three sets this season. The win lifts the Tigers to 6-0 of their 15game season, while the loss drops the Bulls to 3-3. 

Northport’s Zach Zdrojeski notched 18 kills in the contest, and teammate Jake Zarko killed 13. 

Both teams are back in action Sept 30, where Northport hosts Smithtown West, and the Bulls have a road game against Commack. Both games start at 4 p.m.

