Northport boys volleyball sweeps again

The Northport boys volleyball team showed why they sit atop the Division I leaderboard when they swept Smithtown East in three sets — 25-19, 25-22 and 25-18 — at home Sept 28.

Although the score was close in the second set, Northport has not allowed their opponents to play beyond three sets this season. The win lifts the Tigers to 6-0 of their 15game season, while the loss drops the Bulls to 3-3.

Northport’s Zach Zdrojeski notched 18 kills in the contest, and teammate Jake Zarko killed 13.

Both teams are back in action Sept 30, where Northport hosts Smithtown West, and the Bulls have a road game against Commack. Both games start at 4 p.m.